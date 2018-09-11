Institutional donation brings Windhoek Central eye clinic back to clear focus

By Linda Machinga.

This week Old Mutual heeded the urgent appeal by the Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Bernard Haufiku for assistance to get the beleaguered eye clinic at the Windhoek Central Hospital up to speed again.

The company donated N$200,000 for medical supplies and equipment, a token of which was presented to the minister by Old Mutual’s Executive for Marketing, Transformation and Customer Strategy, Ndangi Katoma.

The generous donation was presented to the minister in the presence of the Permanent Secretary, Ben Nangombe and other senior ministry officials.

Katoma said “as a leading corporate in the financial sector, Old Mutual is a responsible corporate citizen that has committed to co-create a better and more prosperous Namibia for all through this contribution.” Old Mutual has indicated that it will pay the invoices for the new equipment directly to the supplier through the Old Mutual Foundation.

Dr Haufiku expressed his appreciation, adding that the health sector has goals and ambitions to achieve as highlighted in various strategic plans including Agenda 2063 and the Harambee Prosperity Plan. It is his ministry’s desire to deliver quality health services across the country to all citizens. These goals require the participation of the private sector which the minister described as a public private partnership. He commended Old Mutual for taking the lead to establish such a partnership in health.

Katoma elaborated, saying the minister’s desperate plea for help resonated well with Old Mutual’s purpose “to champion mutually positive futures every day in the community in which we operate.”

“As many of the patients being provided such public health service are our customers, we believe that this support will enable our people to live great lives and continue to Do Great Things Every because The Time is Now,” added Katoma.

Caption: picture of Mr. Tangi Katoma, Old Mutual’s Executive for Marketing and Customer Strategy(left), Dr Farid Zam from the Windhoek Central Hospital (Centre)and Dr. Bernard Haufiku, Minister of health and social services (right).