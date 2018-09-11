FirstRand renews membership with Recycle Namibia Forum

The FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust reiterated its commitment to the Recycle Namibia Forum (RNF) by renewing membership for the current financial year.

Coordinator of the Recycle Forum, Anita Witt, thanked the FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust who first joined the forum as a full member in the Large category in 2015.

Witt said During 2011/12, FirstRand Namibia donated recycling stands via its Global United Football Club Climate Kick initiative to several schools in Windhoek, the coast and the north.

According to her, this support by FirstRand Namibia was instrumental in getting this important project off the ground and saw the number of schools increase from 10 to close on 40 in 2012.

“In 2016, a further recycling stand donated by FirstRand Namibia enabled the town of Aranos to become the first town to collect, sort and transport recyclables to Windhoek. This donation was in support of Retha Olivier’s Trots Aranos project, and she has since gone on to win numerous awards for her community involvement and upliftment,” Witt said.

Revonia Kahivere, Corporate Social Investment Manager said that the overall, the country also needs to enhance its efforts of recycling, re-using and reducing waste that ends up on landfills.

Earlier this year, FirstRand Namibia and RMB became the first institutions to set up collection points for used household batteries within their offices (one on each floor) which is in line with their Green building and ensuring that waste is properly and correctly disposed of.