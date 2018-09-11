Students to showcase their ballet skills at the National Theatre

By Linda Machinga

Bank Windhoek in collaboration with the National Ballet School will stage Swan ‘The Life and Dance of Anna Pavlova’ at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) from 19 to 22 September.

Tickets will go for N$130 per person and are available at the National Ballet School Studio situated at the St. George’s Church Hall in Conradie Street.

The classical ballet production will be performed by a total of 190 students between the ages of 6 to 19 years. The studeent will take the audiences through the life of the Russian prima ballerina, Anna Pavlova who captivated audiences in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Owner of the National Ballet School, Zelrine Verdoes will direct and choreograph the production. “The event will give our young students an opportunity to dance on the big stage,” she said.

Furthermore, solos will be performed by senior students who were recently awarded with special achievement awards by the presiding examiner of the 2017 Cecchetti examination session in Namibia.

Edward Ward will portray the “Maestro Enrico Cecchetti”, the founder of the Cecchetti method adopted by the National Ballet School.

“Although Pavlova did not have a typical ballerina physical appearance, she had an x-factor that drew audiences to her performances whenever she stepped on the stage. She loved to dance,” said Ward.

The National Ballet School stages a production every two to three years at the NTN and gives its students the opportunity to showcase their ballet skills to an appreciative audience.

“Bank Windhoek is committed to the development and growth of the performing arts and the Namibia Ballet School is doing well in promoting ballet in our country. The talent is there, young dancers are thriving, and this is one of those sustainable opportunities that we are proud to be involved in,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive for Marketing and Corporate Communication Jacquiline Pack.

Bank Windhoek’s support assists the Ballet school with costumes for the performance and also covers the booking fees for the venue.