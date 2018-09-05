Windhoek City authorities warn residents against illegal electricity connections

The City of Windhoek at a press conference cautioned the public against illegal electricity connections in the city.

Lydia Amutenya, External Communication Officer at the City said in the past six years, the City have recorded six electrocution related fatalities and all of them are due to human contact with unsafe illegal power connections extended to areas without electricity in Windhoek.

“This practice is not only dangerous for the individual making the illegal connection but also places the whole community at risk especially the vulnerable members such as the children that are exposed to this dangerous unsafe wires whilst playing outdoor,” she said.

She further stated that illegal connections draw too much electricity from the grid, causing prolonged power failures to paying customers not involved in this dangerous practice resulting in damages to the City Electrical equipment.

“Despite witnessing the loss of innocent lives of relatives, neighbours, friends we have found that most community members understand that connecting electricity is dangerous, but continue to use illegal connection at the expense of innocent lives,” she explained.

Lydia said they had approved fine fees for customers with legal connection engaging in illegal connection, but tracing these culprits proved ineffective for them as they conceal or immediately remove these connections prior to them illegal cable removal operations.

“We acknowledge the needs and plight of those customers without electricity connections, therefore it is on this basis that Council in the Strategic Transformation Plan 20172022 elevated the provision of basic service in the informal settlements,” she emphasised.

She reminded all Windhoek residents that although electricity is an essential part of life, it is extremely dangerous and must therefore be provided in the legal and safe manner.