‘Off the grid’ concert to light up the bush with a fusion of different musical genres

By Linda Machinga

A first if it kind musical concert that will see, Electronic Dance Music, Hip-Hop and Soul Music genres square off will take place in Windhoek on 29 September..

The concert, dubbed ‘Off the grid’ will take place at a local reception plot Y-Not 7 km outskirts of Windhoek, on your way to Hosea Kutako Airport.

Tickets are available on line at www.webtickets.com.na or at any PnP outlets city wide only for N$100 in advance and N$150 at the gate, an extra N$40 for transport to and from the event.

According to a statement they chose the name ‘Off the grid’ for the event, because it will literally be off the grid, in the bush with nature. ‘What better way to start of the spring season,” they added.

“The vision of this concert is to showcase young local talent, creativity and how dynamic and vibrant our youth are in the Music Industry, as well as adopting a supportive culture within our self as a youth, and as a nation, not to forget that we just want a safe environment where we can be ourselves and just dance, enjoy, and live in the moment. While enjoying the beautiful outdoors, fun in the sun with a touch of bush vibe,” the statement read.

People will also be entertained by Namibia’s finest and freshest talent gracing the stage with live musical acts by Khadija, Ngai-I, Karishma, Jeff AD, Enchanted and Many more.

Furthermore, people can expect acts by Fresh new female deejay on the block DioWyd giving a special performance, along side well known Deck Geeks from popular event Week of Geeks. And the lovely female deejay, Deejay Mellz.

Gates will open at 13:00 and will close at 00:00, empty cooler boxes are allowed and no under 18 will be allowed in the event.

The day will kick of with fun and games such as Beer Pong, Wet T-shirt and 30 seconds contests.And Body Arts will be available courtesy Krayzee Sue The Artist.

Off the GRID offers something new, creative, adventure, an outdoor experience with fun vibrant festival vibe where people can come and have absolute escape into the bush, with their best buds, reconnecting with nature, while enjoying the best of young Namibian musicians and artists doing what they love most.

“We are expecting a crowd of 300 Electronic Dance Music, Hip-Hop and Soul Music lovers, lovers of the outskirts, outdoors and camping. Most of all adventure seekers with a thirst for something new, exciting and refreshing in the Windhoek Social Scene,” they concluded.