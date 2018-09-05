Scientific Society revitalises indigenous languages through awareness

The Namibia Scientific Society hosted the ‘Revitalization of Indigenous Languages of Namibia’ talk, with Professor Sarala Krishnamurthy and her team recently in Windhoek.

The Protecting, Preserving and Promoting Indigenous Languages and Culture project is aimed at focusing on endangered dialects among the Owambo, Ovaherero and Khoe-khoe indigenous groups.

The Society said the talk gave people the opportunity to engage with the researchers on important questions such as, Which are there the endangered languages in Namibia? How do they impact on culture? Is it important to retain cultural practices which dis-empower certain groups within the communities? How can we bring about a greater sensitivity to the different cultures within Namibia?

The Research team said that based on the collected data, contemporary cultural products will be designed in a participatory way using the co-design method, which will expose the target group to their cultural heritage and strengthen the cultural and legitimate place of languages in contemporary Namibian society.

The Society explained that the talk is supported by awareness raising events, dissemination activities and advocacy activities about indigenous cultures in the selected regions with a view to promoting cultural unity and diversity in the country.

The Professors team that include in the event were Dr Haileleul Woldermariam, Dr Nkoshinothando Mpofu, Mrs Jeanne Hunter from the Faculty of Human Sciences and Mrs Lizelle Miller from the Office of Student Affairs at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.