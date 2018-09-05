Breweries set their sights on lucrative German market with relabelled Windhoek Lager

Namibia Breweries Ltd recently renewed and realigned its strategy for the lucrative German beer market, partnering with TBS Trading GmBH as the sole importer and the company Bierothek as regional distributor to niche and specialty markets.

The new partnership was celebrated at a special event in Frankfurt, Germany, where the manager of TBS Trading, Hans-Werner Timke confirmed their support for trade between Germany and Namibia, saying “[We] see Windhoek Lager as an important anchor product of an extended portfolio of Namibian products for the German market. This simply serves as a further confirmation and fruition of our commitment to producing and delivering only the best Namibia can. As a brewer, I am delighted at this next stepping stone in taking quality Namibian beers to the rest of the world.”

Namibia Breweries Ltd’s Manager: Export Markets, Antonio Simoes, commented “Even though in some isolated cases Windhoek Lager has already been available in the German market, the premium brand will from now on be imported directly from Windhoek to Germany with bottles labelled according to the German deposit system with a GPD non-returnable notice.”

Caption: Celebrating Windhoek Lager new partners to help make inroads in the German market, are from the left, Hans-Werner Timke (TBS Trading GmbH); Antonio Simoes (NBL Manager: Export Markets); Stephan Karl, Axel Jester and Frank Kastien (Procellar Wines, regional sales partner from Wiesbaden); Christian Müller (Master Brewer, NBL) and Anton Goosen (Global Sales Manager, NBL).