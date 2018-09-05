Training Clinic for athletes and coaches to be held in Windhoek and Swakopmund

By Linda Machinga

The 2018 Bank Windhoek and Marathon Sugar Training Clinic for athletes and coaches will be held in Windhoek from 6 to 7 September and in Swakopmund from 10 to 11 September.

Top South African coaches, Charley Sthormenger and Lynly de Beer will conduct the coaching clinics.

According to the organisers the purpose of the clinics is to empower all coaches countrywide to work with athletes at ground level, transfer their knowledge, discover new talent and develop athletes so that they compete on national level.

While athletes and coaches are trained over a two day period in each town, the Coaches Forum presented by the Namibia National Olympic Committee, will be held specifically for coaches, parents and teachers on 8 September at Sport Klub Windhoek (SKW). International coach Ans Botha will give a special presentation at this forum.

Meanwhile, the training clinics which were presented by the late Quinton Steels Botes, still continue and is made possible with the generous support of sponsors Bank Windhoek, Marathon Sugar and Coca Cola.

The clinics are presented in various regions of Namibia. In 2016 it was presented in the Northern region, in 2017 and this year it will take place in the Erongo region.