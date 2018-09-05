Gondwana floats the ultimate in river luxury on the Kwando near Namushasha

The Gondwana Collection of upmarket lodges, rest camps and a hotel, has raised the bar for luxury, exclusive travel. This week the group announced the inauguration of its new single chamber floating villa, anchored in one of the Kwando river’s deep channels, not far from the group’s Namushasha River Lodge.

Namushasha River Lodge is situated on the banks of the Kwando River overlooking an extensive floodplain with the so-called Golden Triangle of the Bwabwata National Park on the other side. Through this floodplain runs a maze of deep, fast-flowing channels of clear water frequented by hippopotami and crocodiles. The floodplains are a birding and fishing hotspot with hundreds of waterbird species and an untold number of fish and other aquatic animals. On the plain’s drier areas, elephants can be found, sometimes in their hundreds, entering the wet zone from the adjacent Bwabwata.

The Namushasha River Villa, aptly named Masheli after the siLodzi for water lily, offers one fortunate couple the exclusive opportunity of enjoying the floodplain in all its splendour up close.

Upstairs is the en-suite bedroom with a small, comfortable porch to sit down and relax while having a drink and marvelling at all the floodplain wonders. Below is a bar, kitchen and a deck close to the water.

Upon request, the Namushasha guides will only be too happy to take Masheli’s couple through the channels in one of the lodge’s river boats to Bwabwata, where they can join a game drive through the unfenced park’s eastern section.