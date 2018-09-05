MTC ploughs back to the community – celebrates World Elders Awareness Day with Okakarara’s elderly community

Mobile telecommunications services provider, MTC, through the Okakarara Town Council donated 100 brand new phones (with simcards) to the elders of the Okakarara community, during a belated World Elders Abuse Awareness day, held in the mid central town this week.

Stretching the generous hand further during the occasion, MTC also handed over a sponsorship of N$30,000 towards the Okakarara horse racing event as part activity of the ongoing Okakarara Trade Fair Society annual gathering.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, elder abuse is a global social issue, which affects millions of older persons around the world, and an issue, which deserves the attention of the international community. Statistics at hand indicates that around 1 in 6 older people (141 million people) experienced some form of abuse in the community during the past year.

Joseph Mundjindi – Sponsorship and Promotions Manager explained, “The core essence and gist of our existence is to make the connection, and giving these new phones to these elders translates exactly into what we stand for. Too little attention is given to preventing elder abuse and raising awareness. We believe that this will assist the elders to keep in touch with their children, family members, and report abuse and any other illicit acts.”

“At MTC we will always try to plough back to the people, for it is owed to them the company is in existence as a corporate citizen, we do not just have the responsibility to provide quality telecommunications services, but also a sustainable social accountability through our corporate social responsibility,” concluded Mundjindi.