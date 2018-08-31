Young writers invited to submit stories

The AFROYOUNGADULT, a talent search for Young Adult Fiction from Africa is inviting aspiring African writers of all ages interested in writing for Young Adults (YA) to submit stories of 3 000 to 5 000 words in length in English, Kiswahili or French.

The top stories from these workshop will be published in an anthology that will be available in the three languages and launched at the Ake Arts and Books Festival 2019.

Submissions dates started from 1 September and will comclude on 30 November. The announcements will be held on 3 January 2019 and workshops will be held from 11 to 15 February 2019, therefore it is important that all submissions come from writers who will be in Africa and can travel to their chosen city during the week of the workshop.

A panel of curators will select the best text and invite the writers to participate in the workshops across the continent and workshops for SADC countries will be held in Johannesburg South Africa.