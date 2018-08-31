Indestructible Cummins engines get new man at the helm for Africa and Middle East

American heavyweight manufacturer of heavy-duty engines, Cummins, announced last week the appointment of a new Managing Director for its substantial business in Africa and the Middle East.

As from this week, the former Managing Director of Cummins Southern Africa, Thierry Pimi, leads the entire Cummins Africa and Middle East Group. He remains based in Johannesburg, South Africa, indicating the importance of the southern African region for Cummins’ industrial, generator and large truck engines. He became Managing Director of Cummins Southern Africa in 2016.

In that role he has expanded the company’s business model by aggressively pursuing growth opportunities in Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique. He joined Cummins in 2009 in the Corporate Strategy team at the company headquarters in Columbus, USA where he led several projects involving growth, profitability, divestiture and acquisitions.

In 2011, Mr Pimi was appointed Africa Mining Business Leader where his strong relationships with distributors across the continent proved immensely valuable as he championed the Cummins 4-pillar support model for High Horsepower Engines to build the Cummins position as a leading engine supplier to the mining industry.

In 2014, he assumed the role of General Manager of Cummins North and West Africa Regional Operations, overseeing the deployment and consolidation of company-owned entities in Morocco, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana. Based in Dakar, Senegal, Mr Pimi made a notable difference in building and expanding Cummins’ network in this fast-growing area.

He is a professional mechanical engineer with almost two decades’ experience in the energy, manufacturing and mining industries. He grew up in Cameroon where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Yaoundé. In addition, he has an MBA from an American university and a Mining Certificate from a Canadian university.

“I am delighted to be leading the Africa Middle East business at what is undoubtedly a pivotal moment in our company’s history and our region,” he said.

Cummins run their business for the region out of head offices in Johannesburg, Dubai and Casablanca.