Cancer Association partners with stakeholders, develops first online electronic cancer diagnosis reporting portal in Africa

The Cancer Association of Namibia this year joined forces with Paratus and InTouch to develop the first online electronic cancer diagnosis reporting portal in Africa.

This system is specifically tailored to the needs of the local environment allowing for easier access for medical officers and better quality data capturing.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of the association manages the registry with his team together with Dr Annelle Zietsman and her colleagues at the Dr AB May Cancer Care Centre at Windhoek Central Hospital, the Namibian Oncology Centre and various private pathology laboratories and service providers providing cancer notifications.

The Association’s aim at the Namibia National Cancer Registry is to get in touch with patients to not only build quality data but also to build best practice models to help fight cancer in the country. They also aim to reach out to cancer patients and through CAN’s support programmes and help cancer patients as best possible if and where they can.

The CAN team is also hard at work with the next 5 years report that will journal the period of 2015 to 2019 and the current figures indicate that at average of 3500 to 4000 new cancer cases are diagnosed annually in Namibia including all skin cancers.

Meanwhile the Association said at no point will the patients confidential information be compromised, because data entered by relevant stakeholders will remain the responsibility of the Association.