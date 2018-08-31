SADC ready to join hands with China under the solidarity of all-weather friendship – Geingob

The President and Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Hage Geingob recognises China’s significant contribution to the advancement of the SADC regional agenda and the African development agenda.

Geingob said this in a speech on occasion of the Summit of the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) High Level Dialogue between Chinese and African leaders and business representatives in Beijing on Monday.

The SADC Chair said that the region stands ready to join hands with China under the solidarity of all-weather friendship, to build world peace, to contribute to global development and to uphold international order.

Geingob said the FOCAC provides an excellent platform for dialogue between China and Africa.

“This summit takes place 3 weeks since SADC held its 38th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Windhoek, Namibia, under the theme, “Promoting Infrastructure Development and Youth Empowerment for Sustainable Development,” he added.

Geingob said the event gives the delegates a good opportunity to discuss the main issues that were considered at the regional summit such industrialisation of the empowerment of youth and maintaining peace and security.

According to Geingob for trade liberalisation in the region to meaningfully contribute to sustainable development, poverty reduction and job creation, it must be complimented with the requisite capacities to produce, and to trade efficiently and effectively.

“It is for this reason that SADC has developed the Industrialization Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063. Given China’s renowned track record of industrial development and technological advancement, SADC wishes to leverage our relationship through FOCAC, in order to advance technological transformation in our region,” he added.

The Chair then went on to invite China and its investment community to partner with the region in supporting projects in priority sectors such as manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and tourism.

According to Geingob the region sets the youth as a priority to advance and integration, demonstrated adoption of our regional development which 38th is clearly through the SADC Summit Theme.

“For our youth to be the drivers of our industrialization agenda and economic development, it is pertinent that they develop the requisite competencies and capacities. We are confident that through FOCAC, we will develop a mechanism to support the development of our young people,” he added.

Geingob then went on to invite the Chinese Business Community and Investors to contribute to youth empowerment in SADC by promoting business and investment in the areas of Research and Development, Innovation, Science and Technology.