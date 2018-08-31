Wildlife Resorts scoops accolade at Ongwediva Trade Fair

Namibia Wildlife Resort (NWR) received an award for being the Best Overall Exhibitor: Tourism and Hospitality Industry, during the annual awards ceremony at the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) this week.

The Resorts used this year’s fair to create awareness on its NamLeisure card which provides holiday goers with a 50% discount on accommodation and 25% discount on meals and activities.

The Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair is an exhibition platform for businesses and organisations at large and is annually hosted by the Ongwediva Town Council.

The Trade Fair kicked off on 24 August and will conclude on Saturday 1 September.

Caption: Holding the award are Lahia Tshuuya, Simon Hamalwa, Anastasia Harases and Nestory Mundjulu who represented NWR during the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair.