Nedbank equips 13 employees with the right arsenal to become corporate leaders in financial services

By Natasha Jacha

Nedbank Namibia through their programme called the Management Development Programme (MDP) recently upgraded a group of their employees’ leadership skills and qualities to better their roles within the bank’s structure.

According to the Nedbank Chief Operating Officer, Strategy and Human Capital, Silke van der Merwe, 13 candidates, all on supervisory or management level, were chosen for this 6-month leadership development programme.

The recent graduates include: Magdalena Botha, Isolde Hauala, Mariska Van Wyk, Rozias Muzimbwa, Shirlene Brits, Jose Mathews; Portia Timbo, Wilma Kruger, Andries Swartz, Brian Matthys, Charlotte Strauss, Olivia Jansen and Sylvia Van Wyk.

Silke said that the programme is part of their Human Capital Development Programme, which provides professionals with learning and development opportunities in banking. It also feeds into the identification, development and retention of talent within the Nedbank,” he added.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Silke told the graduates that the programme is aimed at better equipping them for their roles within Nedbank.

“This programme builds leadership and management effectiveness and covers relevant subjects and competencies for today’s manager to thrive in an increasingly complex environment.”

According to her since the programmes inception in 2016, Nedbank staff members from various departments from different geographic locations have come together, built off one another and gained the necessary skills to enhance their careers, the careers of their co-workers and the achievements of the bank as a whole.