2112 vacant teaching posts for 2019 up for grabs

The Ministry of Education Arts and Culture will require 2112 education staff members to fill the country’s vacancies for 2019, an education ministry official said this week.

The education ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Absalom Absalom in a statement said the National Teaching Vacancy Bulletin for 2019 has been approved by the Secretary to Cabinet.

The vacant positions which need to be filled include; 66 posts for principals, 195 posts for Head of Departments (HoD) and 1851 posts for teachers. The posts will be advertised in the different local media platforms during the month of September.

“The above mentioned teaching posts have been identified as critical and hence the need to be filled in order for the teaching and learning process not to be compromised in the country,” he said.

Despite the posts being open to the international community, Absalom said that first preference will be awarded to the locals.

Meanwhile he said that it should be noted that the issue of over staffing and under staffing, currently studying and employed teacher with a ministerial 5 years’ contract has been considered and addressed before the compilation.

“Teaching posts currently occupied by temporal teachers will have their contracts terminated in Dec. 2018, thus rendering the posts vacant, while HoDs and principals posts are occupied through acting personnel,” he added.

The ministry said the closing dates for teachers is 14 September while for principals and Head of Departments is 28 September.