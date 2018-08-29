Marginalised communities receive locally produced Matangara products

Food manufacturing company which producess ready made traditional food, African Deli, recently donated 1800 boxes of Matangara beef tripe to the marginalised community in the rural areas, via the Vice Presidents Office. The initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

Deputy Director of the Marginalised Community Division under the Office of the Vice President, Gerson Kamatuka, expressed his gratitude to the company for the contribution towards zero rate to hunger.

“This is going to make a major difference for our marginalised community and as a true Namibian patriot, African Deli is definitely here for Namibia and its people,” he said.

Silvanius Kathindi, Chief Executive Officer of African Deli said the core of their project is directly tied to the heart beat of the National Development goals namely the Growth at Home Strategy and the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

Kathindi, said their products are targeted at the urbanized, modernised and aspirational traditionalist with busy lifestyles and offer a quick, comforting and convenient pantry fill linked to their roots and culture and to re-establish a sense of pride in traditional food and African culture.

“Our value proposition is to bring to the market a choice of the best traditionally inspired products that offer customers a cost effective, convenient and healthy experience wherever they are,” he added.

He said their products are long shelf life and are prepared by just heat and are ready to eat within 5 minutes and abide by the correct health standard.