Sultry acoustic sounds set for Night Under the Stars

Night Under the Stars will welcome the new season with a blend of sounds from Rose Blvc, who will be performing top acoustic, reggae and jazz beats on 7 September at the Goethe Institut. The show starts at seven in the evening.

Rose Blvc is know for the combination of a youthful spirit with a mature and sombre tone.

Rose said she does not hold on to her childhood and letting that dictate her future. All the time, she searches for renewed meaning and substance in her music.

“I now laugh at my cousin for encouraging me to join the school choir back in 2011 because it has taken me a while to appreciate my voice,” she explained.

She added that she is inspired by various artists like Damian Marley, Amy Winehouse and Andra Day to perform covers but all of that accumulates to her making her own tracks. She will also welcome Zinia Adonis, AJ and her guitarist Romano on stage to introduce the audience to original songs like Mirror, Righteous and Forbidden Fruit. “Music helps me to reflect on myself and move forward,” she mused.

Rose is know for her husky voice that mixes well with raggae, jazz and pop beats and her style can be described as reggae fusion.

Meanwhile, she is no stranger to the local music scene and has performed at the City Market, Boiler Room, Hilton Kalabar and at the celebration of World Music Day 2018, to name a few.