Second edition of cultural cooperation initiative to reunite local and Spanish talent in September

The Embassy of Spain, in collaboration with the College of the Arts, will embark on the second edition of ‘She Poems Namibia’, a cultural cooperation initiative which, after their first joint project in April, will reunite the Namibian artists, Trixie Munyama and Nesindano ‘Khoes’ Namises with Spanish choreographer Aïda Colmenero.

On 15 September they will present the film shot in Namibia and a new dance performance at the College of the Arts, at 19.00 till 21.00hrs. Entrance is free of charge.

The show will include three parts: screening of short films directed by Aïda Colmenero in several African countries with African female artists within the framework of “She Poems”, including the one produced in Namibia; contemporary dance performance by the dancer Munyama and the poetess Namises and dialogue with the public.

In addition, Colmenero will conduct a dance workshop for children at Physically Active Namibia (PAY), an organization providing after-school education and sport training in Katutura.

‘She Poems’ is a contemporary art project directed by Colmenero and implemented in Africa with creative African women which has produced workshops, dance short films, dance photographs and contemporary dance pieces (solos and duets).

The aim of the initiative is to promote female African role models in dancing and drawing a Women-Poetry-Dance-African map. The creative process is based on poems written by women, universal realities transformed into poetry in motion.

‘She Poems’ is a tribute to African women, the expression of their own identity, giving them a voice which is expressed through dancing: it is a female empowerment project connecting Afro-descendant women and women in general.

The initiative was officially presented in New York, and it has also been released in Cape Verde, Cameroon, Niger, Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, Mozambique and South Africa. Within Spain, it has been presented in Periferias-Huesca, Francophone festival of Institut Français of Valencia, Centre Cultural Sagrada Familia of Barcelona (specialized in gender issues) and in San Sebastian during the European Culture City celebrations.