Dance piece on poaching premieres at Goethe Institute

The Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (OYO) officially premiered Oxossi’s ‘Betrayed’ – a dance piece inspired by the spiritual figure of Oxossi on 23 August at the Goethe Institute.

Oxossi’s Betrayed concentrates on poaching and how it affects the individual, family, friends, the environment and the country at large.

Oxossi or Oshoshi is an Orisha of the Yoruba religion in West Africa and it is the spirit associated with the hunt.

Oxossi is associated with lightness, astuteness, wisdom and craftiness in the hunt, but what would he think of the current poaching situation in Namibia and the disregard for a wildlife that is butchered for gain?

Dr. Philippe Talavera, OYO Director said the situation in Namibia is very direr and the Ministry of Environment and Tourism recently reported that a total of 245 elephants were poached between 2014 and 2017, while a total of 241 rhino where poached between 2012 and 2017.

“Therefore the ministry has taken steps to detire poaching by increasing the penalties for the illegal hunting of elephants or rhino, from a maximum fine of N$200 000 to a maximum fine of N$25 million and the potential imprisonment which can be imposed along with the fine has been increased from 20 to 25 years,” he added.

He explained that the penalties for illegal hunting of any other, specially lprotected game have been increased from a maximum fine of n$20,000 to a maximum fine of N$10 million, with the maximum potential imprisonment being raised from 5 years to 10 years.

“Knowing those facts, what can push someone to risk 25 years imprisonment? This is the question behind Oxossi’s Betrayed,” he concluded.

Oxossi’s Betrayed is choreographed by Philippe Talavera, with sections from Louisa Landsdorp and Sam Huysmans, additional sections work-shoped with OYO dance troupe and guest.