State of health report to be launched at 68th session of the World Health Organization meet in Senegal

Namibian health officials will join other ministers of health and senior officials from 47 African countries in Dakar, Senegal for the 68th session of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa from 27-31 August.

The country will be represented by the Deputy Minister of Health, Juliet Kavetuna, WHO Namibia’s Health Promotion Officer, Celia Kaunatjike said this week.

According to a statement from the organisation, high on the agenda of the meeting is the launch of a new report on the state of health in Africa.

The report will provide a comprehensive overview of the state of health and related services and the state of health systems performance and how these affect the attainment of the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Sustainable Development Goals in the region.

The annual flagship gathering will also be attended by over 400 delegates including WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, representatives of UN agencies, civil society, bilateral, multilateral organizations and other development partners.

At the meet delegates will also discuss the challenges and proposed actions to be taken by member states and partners to address the slow progress in tackling the rising noncommunicable diseases in the region, the statement said.

Meanwhile, with over 150,000 cholera cases, including 3000 deaths, reported from 17 countries in the African Region in 2017 alone, delegates will discuss proposals aimed at eliminating cholera by 2030, the statement further highlighted.