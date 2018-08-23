African Energy Chamber signs agreement to support continent-wide exploration

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) and the Houston-based International Association of Geophysical Contractors (IAGC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in support of Africa’s exploration efforts and to raise awareness on global HSSE standards across the continent.

The African Energy Chamber is a pan-African chamber of commerce and industry which seeks to promote investments, local content development and international partnerships across Africa’s energy industries, along with advocating for transparency, accountability and the adoption of best international business practices across the continent.

As Africa tries to boost onshore and offshore exploration across its sedimentary basins and new frontiers open up for exploration and production, the MoU will be facilitating access for Africa to the latest geophysical technologies and best industry practices.

“The IAGC is very proud to partner with AEC to optimize the business and regulatory climate in Africa,” said IAGC President Nikki Martin.

“We look forward to working with AEC on key issues such as achieving step-change improvement in HSSE performance in African hydrocarbons exploration and development,” she added.

“Our association with the IAGC is of strategic importance to us,” said AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk. “As we advocate for better regulatory frameworks and promote investments into Africa’s sedimentary basins, our engagement with the IAGC members is set to strengthen the dialogue between international explorers and African regulators and enhance technology transfers with local African companies.”

Both organisations will be promoting the sharing of information on Africa’s exploration landscape and regulatory frameworks and seeking co-operation and co-development between their members.

To facilitate such a dialogue, members of both institutions will be given access to the Africa Oil & Power Summit in Cape Town on 5 to 7 September, and to the IAGC’s Annual Conference in Houston in February 2019.