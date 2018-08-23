Select Page

Funding agreement for women and children’s rights project inked

Posted by | Aug 23, 2018 |

The German Ambassador to Namibia, Christian Schlaga and Toni Hancox, Director of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC), signed a funding agreement on LAC’s project ‘Sharing information on Women’s and Children’s Rights’, earlier this week, .

The German government supported this human rights project with N$683,000 which will be used to help LAC continue developing easy-to-read comic books, brochures and pamphlets and newspaper supplements, which will disseminated information on local laws and policies to the public.

The project is deemed necessary due to the vastness of Namibia, language barriers, an ever-changing landscape of policies and constantly changing target groups. LAC believes that knowledge about one’s rights and how to claim them will lead to empowerment, particularly of women and children in Namibia.

“Namibia is a young democracy and supporting the rule of law is key to its development. There are various ways in which this can be done, but certainly providing information to the people of Namibia regarding their rights is indispensable. Access to information is empowering as it provides people with the tools they require to assert their rights and to express themselves to our lawmakers,” Hancox said.

In addition, the LAC will also produce a comic on press freedom, which is needed for a society where all human rights are understood and protected. The centre will also hold 3 workshops outlining the content of these comics.

Caption: German Ambassador Christian Schlaga (on the right) and Toni Hancox, Director of the Legal Assistance Centre (LAC).

