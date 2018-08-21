Select Page

Indonesia celebrates 73 Years of Independence with the locals

Posted by | Aug 21, 2018 |

Indonesia celebrates 73 Years of Independence with the locals

A flag hoisting ceremony led by HE Eddy Basuki, Indonesian Ambassador to Namibia and Angola was held to mark the 73rd Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence last week at the residence of the Ambassador of Indonesia in Windhoek.

The ceremony was conducted solemnly and attended by all staff of the Embassy and Indonesian citizens in the country.

Following the ceremony, Basuki and his spouse, Komalasari Basuki cut an Indonesian traditional dish called Tumpeng as a symbol of gratitude and celebrations.

The Indonesian community in the country started celebrating their Independence earlier in the month by collaborating with City of Windhoek. The two held the Namibia-Indonesia Festival 2018 and also collaborated with the Franco Namibian Cultural Center, by showcasing the Indonesian Film Week, held on 6 to 10 August.

Indonesia gained Independence on 17 August 1945 from the Netherlands.

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Related Posts

Weaving collection to go on display at Start Art Gallery

Weaving collection to go on display at Start Art Gallery

14 May 2018

Offbeat – 5 April 2012

Offbeat – 5 April 2012

5 April 2012

Offbeat – 12 July 2012

Offbeat – 12 July 2012

13 July 2012

Coast to host the Swakopmunder Musikwoche this weekend

Coast to host the Swakopmunder Musikwoche this weekend

15 December 2017