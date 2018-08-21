Indonesia celebrates 73 Years of Independence with the locals

A flag hoisting ceremony led by HE Eddy Basuki, Indonesian Ambassador to Namibia and Angola was held to mark the 73rd Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence last week at the residence of the Ambassador of Indonesia in Windhoek.

The ceremony was conducted solemnly and attended by all staff of the Embassy and Indonesian citizens in the country.

Following the ceremony, Basuki and his spouse, Komalasari Basuki cut an Indonesian traditional dish called Tumpeng as a symbol of gratitude and celebrations.

The Indonesian community in the country started celebrating their Independence earlier in the month by collaborating with City of Windhoek. The two held the Namibia-Indonesia Festival 2018 and also collaborated with the Franco Namibian Cultural Center, by showcasing the Indonesian Film Week, held on 6 to 10 August.

Indonesia gained Independence on 17 August 1945 from the Netherlands.