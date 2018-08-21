‘When you educate a woman, you educate a nation’ – Businesswomen Conference continues to equip women with the right tools

Linda Machinga

The annual Economist Businesswoman Conference which was held in Ongwediva last week continues to equip women with the right tools to expand and improve their businesses, or to advance their careers by generating new ideas, making new connections and exploring new opportunities.

Among the speakers who shared their knowledge with the women in attendance at the 20th Economist Businesswoman Conference was Standard Bank’s Head of Marketing, Communication and CSI, Magreth Mengo, who spoke on the importance of a positive customer experience and how this grows clientele

Mengo equipped the women with tools on how to handle difficult situations in their organisations, how best to serve their customers and the power of creating relationships with each customer which will keep them coming back.

“I was pleasantly overwhelmed by this congregation of intelligent, innovative and business savvy women who attended the event because they have truly embodied the spirit of unity to empower each other with the necessary skills to excel in their entrepreneurial exploits,” said Mengo

She stressed that the Economist Businesswomen Conference is an embodiment of what she observed as a presenter.

“When you educate a woman, you educate a nation; this is because women are inherently built to nurture and aid in the growth of their communities,” added Mengo.

According to Mengo no one reaches the top alone in business and she urged women in business to stick together, encourage each other, share their skills and knowledge to ensure each other’s success.

“We have embarked on a journey to break the glass ceiling, it’s going to be a long and strenuous one, and we might be tempted to give up, but in those moments of weakness just remember that we can do it together, if we continue to show the commitment we have shown here today,” she added Mengo.

Standard Bank was the biggest supporter of the Economist Businesswomen Conference and additional speakers at the event this year included Telecom Namibia’s Albertina Sumaili, FNB’s Nangula Kauluma, Afra Shimming-Chase of Chase & Associates, Namibia Business Innovation Institute’s (NBBI) Silas Newaka, PowerCom’s Alisa Amupolo and lawyer Petrine Hango.

Caption: Each attendee received an attendance certificate while the various speakers received a recognition certificate. Those who missed out on the great learning opportunity can still make up for lost time at next year’s conference.