Advantage adds another rosette to their Loerie bouquet

A three-dimensional design by advertising agency, Advantage Young & Rubicam for Standard Bank’s Buy-a-Brick campaign, caught the attention of the Loerie awards judges, landing the agency another of these coveted industry accolades.

Called “the Shack”, the facsimile of an informal dwelling, on display at the Grove Mall on the campaign activation day, won the category Three-dimensional & Environmental Design in the Interior Design and Temporary Structures group.

After kickstarting the campaign at the Grove, the structure was moved to other shopping malls for temporary display, sensitising the shoppers on the appalling living conditions of people living in shacks in informal settlements.

Toufic Beyhum, Advantage’s Creative Director, said “The fact that the campaign was recognised by global judges and showcased amongst the best advertising from Africa and the Middle East means that the Standard Bank Buy-a-Brick initiative is now gaining awareness outside Namibia’s borders.”

The roving exhibition turned into a living museum in every spot it was erected. Visitors could view the inside for a modest entry fee. With Advantage’s considerable help, the Buy-a-Brick campaign eventually garnered a record N$3.7 million which will build another 100 brick homes through the custodian organisation, the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

Caption: A proud and excited Advantage creative team, from the left, Ama Owusu-Agyemang, Andrej van Walter, Ezer Mbambus, Toufic Beyhum, Mulima Yeta and Carolina Medeiros.