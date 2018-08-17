Old Mutual readies for growth, repositions brand

Following its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in June 2018 and Secondary Listings in Namibia, Malawi and Zimbabwe, Old Mutual has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its fresh customer-led approach and stronger focus on Africa.

Speaking at #TheTimeIsNow campaign launch, Old Mutual Executive: Marketing, Transformation and Customer Strategy, Ndangi Katoma highlighted that the new brand repositioning represents much more than a brand refresh.

“As an independent entity with ambitious aspirations and a clearer, stronger focus on Africa, we saw the need to establish ourselves more firmly as an effective Pan-African leader with a distinctive customer value proposition. “With that came the need to review, reposition and reinvigorate our brand,” Katoma said.

Katoma added that Old Mutual has to ensure continuity, while showing how the company is generating a pulsating new energy. He stressed that one of the company’s main aims is to win over a new generation of customers whose needs, preferences and expectations are being shaped by a creative youth culture and access to ever more sophisticated technology.

Old Mutual will retain its iconic anchors logo and its primary shades of green, but several energetic secondary colours such as think pink, orange and sunshine yellow – signify a dramatic break with the past and bring the new brand personality to life. The visuals incorporate many traditional patterns, illustrating the richness of African cultures.

“The time is now to realise the potential of our customers and the markets we serve. We firmly believe that the secret to getting ahead is starting with the small steps. Wherever you’re at, being exceptional starts right NOW. There’s so much power in flinging procrastination aside and taking immediate charge of your finances to build a great life,” Katoma said.

The company also introduced its new Business Unit Marketing Manager, Ashanti Manetti at the occasion. According to Manetti, her return to Old Mutual comes with great excitement.

“I was raised in Old Mutual and I am proud to be once again at Africa’s most reputable financial services brand. With operations in 13 countries in Africa, we are not just ready to seize the opportunities for growth in the African financial services market, but we have re-imagined and strengthened our role and relevance in our customers’ lives. This is why our brand identity is expressing a revved-up purpose to equip and guide our customers to become financially fit and be their absolute and exceptional best,” Manetti said.