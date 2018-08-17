580 patients screened during cancer outreach in the North

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) hosted a northern visit as part of the annual National Cancer Outreach Programme last week.

During the visit more than 580 patients for primarily cervical, breast, and prostate cancer in Ondangwa, Oshakati, Opuwo, Okongwati and Ruacana were screened for free.

Rolf Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of CAN said the financial investment of this outreach by them is in excess of N$174,000 and the intervention was necessary as the National Cancer Registry now records close to 3700 new cancer cases annually in Namibia.

“16 Registerd Nurses of the Ministry of Health and Social Services were also complimentary trained and professionally certified by the CAN team on screening procedures,” he said.

He added that skin cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer in the country, while women are seemingly most affected through breast and rising cervical cancer diagnosis and immune-related cancer types, primary ascribed to HIV, are rearing its ugly head in the country at an alarming rate as well.

The association expressed profound gratitude to the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, SPAR Namibia, Gondwana Collection and Pascheka Group who have primarily funded the programme during the last two years.