German culture, language and study opportunities to be presented at the Ongwediva Trade Fair

The Goethe-Institut Namibia, German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD), the German Embassy Windhoek and the German Information Centre Africa (GIC) will be present German Language, culture and study opportunities at the upcoming Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair slated for 24 August to 1 September.

The German Embassy will also provide general information on Schengen Visas that allow entry into many European countries and on other official documentation to work and study in Germany.

The various DAAD postgraduate funding programmes and general information about studying in Germany. A representative from the German Information Centre Africa (GIC) will join at OATF 2018 and will also introduce the #GermanBuzz that was running for the past two years through South Africa: an eye-catching 1971 Volkswagen Kombi painted in black, red and gold – the national colours of Germany.

Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair visitors have been invited to snap a selfie with the bus and post it on Instagram or Facebook with the hashtags #GermanBuzz and #GermanyinNAM to stand a chance to win prizes. The competition will run for the duration of the OATF 2018 and prizes can be collected on the last day.

The Trade Fair is regarded as the single biggest event in north that draws business persons, government officials and visitors from across Namibia and abroad. The event will be held at Ongwediva Fairgrounds.