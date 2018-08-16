Virtual Crypto’s products to be available in the southern African region

Virtual Crypto Technologies, a company that develops innovative software and hardware for cryptocurrency announced that they have signed an Exclusive Distribution Agreement with, Virtual Crypto SA, to begin selling Virtual Crypto’s products in the Southern African Region.

Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of Virtual Crypto Technologies said cryptocurrency is increasingly popular in the Southern African Region, which is a strong emerging market.

“Cryptocurrency provides investors and businesses with an opportunity to diversify their portfolio and in addition the solutions offer businesses and consumers a secure payment alternative with real-time availability and broad accessibility,” he added.

Dayan said they felt that by creating a solution that was both platform and cryptocurrency agnostic, the masses can employ the advantages of utilizing crytocurrency for all of their needs.

“While we have already demonstrated success in our solutions in other markets, we believe that advantages will be even greater in locations such as the developing countries within Southern Africa, where local economies experience volatility,” he added.

He explained that they are not interested in pursuing quick wins that do not benefit their customers and their stakeholders and their technology and solutions offer real value and sustainable success for years to come.

“This agreement and the timing of this deal further validates our team’s shared vision and we look forward to announcing additional news as our technology and our business pipeline advances as we expand, extending to other emerging markets and fully developed economic regions around the globe,” he said.

The distribution agreement between Virtual Crypto and the Southern African Development Community closed earlier than anticipated. Territories in the agreement include Namibia, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles and Swaziland.