Delegates from SADC member states tour Meatco facilities

About 15 delegates from the SADC member states toured Meatco’s facilities for a familiarisation on operations in order to strengthen ties between the meat industry and governments.

Part of the visit to the Meatco plant was to develop appropriate interventions and plans that will support the realisation of the Meatco’s industrial strategy.

Meatco formed part of the exhibitors at the 3rd Annual SADC Industrialisation Week held from 30 July to 1 August, at Safari Court Hotel and Conference Center in Windhoek. The company showcased its products, services and shared vital institutional information with delegates and the public.

“The Industrialisation Week remains a good platform for us to notify other regional member states of how the company contributes to economic development both locally and regionally,” Meatco’s Senior Officer: Events and Projects, Dalicia Olivier, said.

The various key elements of the strategy discussed at the event included a focus on strengthening regional value chains, infrastructure role in enabling industrialisation and implementing mechanisms for Small Medium Enterprises (SME) to transform into value-driven chains.

Caption: Some of the SADC delegates who toured Meatco.