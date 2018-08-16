Experience the coming-alive of stone through the gifted hands of Ngavee at the FNCC

Artist Kambezunda Ngavee will showcase his exhibition ‘Set in Stone’ on 20 August until 13 September at 18:00 at the FNCC. He opens his first exhibition hot on the heels of ‘Heads of Cattle’ by Alpheus Mvula.

Ngavee is presenting himself with this opportunity as a fresh new artist on the scene, with the unlimited potential to create works akin to Mvula.

Set in Stone is themed around the human figure, the interaction between two sculptors depicts an interesting back drop to the bodies of work each creates and represents.

Ngavee has mentored with Dorte Berner famous Namibian sculptor on form Pepperkorel and has recently participated in the Tulipamwe International Arts Workshop.

Ngavee aims to change the way people thing about art and finds that art is all about emotional expression and the way people perceive the world. FNCC invites the public to come and experience the coming-alive of stone through the gifted hands of Ngavee.