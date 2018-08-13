MTC charity festival surpasses all expectations – organisers

A new record was set and an old myth was demystified in what may be described as first of its kind in the local music industry, the MTC 081Every1Fest – which surpassed all expectations by recording an overwhelming attendance of music lovers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, according to the organisers.

With an incredible and electrifying performances by a powerful line up of both local and continental acts, the crowd was kept on their feet dancing throughout; and with the strong presence of tight security at the venue, the festival demystified the security myth surrounding the stadium.

The core essence of the 081Every1Fest concert is charity aimed towards the alleviation and lessening the burden of homelessness in the country, with proceeds arising from the concert meant for the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia through Buy a Brick Initiative of commercial bank Standard Bank.

MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate, Tim Ekandjo, also doubling up as Festival director, said “The Festival has been a resounding success, with thousands from around the country getting a taste of local and international performances on the day”

“Nothing gave us greater joy, then seeing the Sam Nujoma Stadium (an iconic building named after a revered Namibian who fought for the prosperity of all Namibia) filled to the brim with mostly young Namibians – who through the expressive form of art, came to support a cause which is worthy, noble and empowering to the less fortunate. The event was a sound success and we are thankful to the public for having joined us to celebrate together. Equally so, we are grateful to all of the sponsors who came on board to make the 081Every1Fest one of the highly celebrated and appreciated music festival.

Compliments goes to the Namibian Police, City Police and all security officers for a commendable job to control and maintain safety at the stadium,” said Ekandjo.

Meanwhile Ekandjo thanked the main sponsors that included: Standard Bank Namibia, Otesa, My Namibia My Pride Campaign, NDTC, CSS Tactical Security, the Namibian, Air Namibia, Kunene Civil Projects, Sure Ritz Travel, World Master, MTL, Buy a Brick Initiative for the support.

A post event press briefing is on the cards during course of the week in which MTC, as organisers will share the afterthought details and taking stock of the event.