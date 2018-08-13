Diamond Trading Company boosts Olafika SME Development programme with N$700,000

The Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) in efforts to develop SMEs in the country, recently invested N$700,000 to the Olafika SME Development Mentorship Programme. Through the programme around 70 SME’s from the 14 regions will benefit.

The Olafika SME Development Mentorship Programme is a promising programme that seeks to boost local entrepreneurs from across the country. The initiative seeks also to promote sustainable community development, combat poverty as well as protect the environment and enterprise development.

SME development is clearly a national development priority area, and it is for this reason that NDTC has partnered with the Olafika SME Development Mentorship Programme.

“I believe this intervention will not only sharpen the entrepreneurs who will go through the programme, but in turn it is my hope that this will offset increase job creation in the SME sector as well. The Time Is Now (Olafika) Building A Diamond Generation,” said NDTC CEO, Shihaleni Ndjaba

“We at NDTC are pleased to be a steadfast partner in contributing financially towards the programme. We are very proud to know that our contribution will help boost our SME’s,” he added.

The First lady, H.E. Monica Geingos, who is also advocating for SME growth through her One Economy Foundation Programme, advised SME’s to protect and grow their businesses through a structural operation and never have a desire to make quick money, but rather have a desire to grow their business.

Entrepreneurs should come together and share business lessons, she added.

The First Lady indicated that it is easier to make money than to keep it and the only way you will know how to keep money is by knowing the rules to retain it.

Meanwhile, the diamond company remains committed to supporting initiatives that propel Namibia forward. “Behind every diamond that NDTC sort value and market, it is really NDTC’s love for this country and with its passion that can let Namibia shine at it’s brightest,” Ndjaba added.

Caption: (From l to r)NDTC CEO, Shihaleni Ndjaba, Founder of Olafika SME Mentorship Programme, Twapewa Kadhikwa; First Lady, H.E Monica Geingos and Olafika SME Mentorship Programme Patron, Martin Shipanga.