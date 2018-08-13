African Vocals to host fundraising concert in Swakopmund

An acappella band from Mondesa, Swakopmund – African Vocals, will host a fundraising concert on 1 September at Namib Primary School Hall from 7pm. The funds raised will be for a tour to Germany in May 2019. Tickets will cost N$80.

According to the organisers, local artist, Elemotho who is a big believer in youth development and cultural heritage will show his support and take part in the event.

The fundraising event will have guest choirs such as Marimba Group of the Mondesa Youth Opportunities (MYO) as well as Swakopmunder Mannergesangsverein (SMGV) the oldest male choir in the country.

The African Vocals was founded in 2012 as a male acappella band, the band consists of ten young men between the ages of 21 to 28 they all started as singers in schools, churches and youth choirs.

The aim of the tour to Europe is to showcase the true and authentic Namibian culture, music, traditions and spirit to the world and convey a positive image of Africa in general.

However, because of their background in a township, they also want to give hope, inspiration and encouragement to young people with the same background, to have a dream and to work hard for it.