Afrikaans Language competition draws near

The Afrikaans Language and Culture Association (ATKV) Youth Theatre Competition will take place from 16 to 17 August at the National Theatre of Namibia.

The aim of the competition is to stir up a love for playmaking in Afrikaans, acting, and theatre watching in high school learners. This oldest project of the ATKV offers a platform for talent development and is a melting pot for creativity.

More than 200 theatre productions from across South Africa and Namibia will participate in the 54th ATKV Tienertoneel competition at 11 regional festivals hosted during August.

During the Namibia regional festival, 10 theatre groups will perform. Entry for audience members is completely free. All evenings start at 16h00.

The judges are Tertius Kapp and Nico Scheepers. The themes, content and style of the productions vary significantly depending on the specific environment of the participating schools and the teenagers’ frame of reference.

The best productions nationally will qualify for the ATKV Tienertoneel final which will also take place at the Roodepoort theatre in South Africa from 1 to 5 October. The finalists will be announced on 3 September after all regional festivals are completed.

The winning production will receive R30000 and the ATKV Tienertoneel floating trophy. The runners-up will receive R20000 and the theatre group awarded third place will receive R10 000. The best production in the new section for high school learners only (productions whose entire company [the director(s), writer(s), actors and technicians] are all high school learners), will also receive R10000 prize money.