Omaheke U-17 eye Skorpion Zinc cup

NFA – Omaheke regional under 17 side will try to emulate the exploits of the seniors, the under 20s, as they eye to take home the Skorpion Zinc Under-17 Cup trophy scheduled for Grootfontein from 24 to 27 August.

Omaheke coach, Ewald Zuma Kavirombo said winning the Namibian Newspaper Cup earlier this year worked as a boost for the region’s youth, as there is an intense hunger for football than ever before.

Kavirombo, who was the assistant coach for the Under 20 team at the Namibian Newspaper Cup at Katima Mulilo earlier this year, says they will prepare to astound everyone during the tournament 2018 Skorpion Zinc under 17 Cup scheduled for 24-27 August in Grootfontein.

“But due to examinations, we have not yet started with trials, but we will start from the 16” Kavirombo says. Geraldo Jermano Eiseb with Herman Tristan Jacobs as the Team Manager and Charles Neels as the Assistant Manager will assist Kavirombo.

He adds that the Skorpion Zinc under 17 Cup is a great platform for the unearthing of new talent to represent the nation, and an even greater initiative because it keeps the youth busy.

Kavirombo agreed that the region did not have their best performance last year, as they struggled to cope in their first two matches however, he feels they have what it takes to bag the cup this time around. They have been drawn in Group B with Oshikoto, Erongo, Ohangwena, and Kavango West.

Granting Erongo’s show of abundant potential last year, having gone all the way to the finals where they lost 4-2 to Omusati, Kavirombo sees no reason to panic, saying both regions are equally good in terms of talent and skills, and he is confident they will compete on the same level.

Furthermore, he trusts the presence of players such as Vincenco Ganeb, Viera Kazongominja, Patwilla Kangameni and Masego Hobexab will make a huge difference for them, hopefully leading to their first ever victory in this tournament.

The boys were all called into camp last month, in preparation for the Cosafa U/17.

“We want to see youth of Omaheke pushing forward with education and sports, because we as a region, are working hard to show them love and support.” Kavirombo says.

Host Otjozondjupa are drawn in Group A, with Kavango East, Hardap and Kunene. Group B has Kavango West, Oshikoto, Ohangwena, Omaheke and Erongo, while group C has //Karas, Omusati, Khomas and Zambezi.