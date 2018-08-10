School-going girls from Kavango East to benefit from sanitary wear donation

By Linda Machinga

The Blue bankers at Standard Bank Rundu, together with the Pebbles Foundation’s ‘Pebble Campaign’, this week donated sanitary wear to Elias Neromba Secondary School in the Kavango East Region.

The Pebbles foundation is a non-profit organisation which seeks to uplift previously disadvantaged communities. Its campaign specifically works to provide sanitary pads to school-going girls from disadvantaged communities.

The campaign raised funds and purchased sanitary towels and tampons for those learners who can not attend school due to the fact that they can not afford sanitary wear during their monthly cycle.

“The pebble Campaign is one that is really close to my heart, because I know that girls are the leaders of tomorrow, we need to empower them in every way possible to ensure that they receive a good education so they can reach their full potential,” said Standard Bank Rundu Branch Manager, Muahala Ya-Kalimbo.

Although they only managed to donate a box and a half (200 individual pads), Ya-Kalimbo said they were eager to join forces with the foundation again next year.

“Our motto is that Namibia is our home, we drive her grown, what better way is the to drive that growth than by empower her future leaders? I urge everyone to dig deep and really help this worthy cause as we will continue to do,” she added.