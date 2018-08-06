Incoming SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials calls for stability and peace

The incoming SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials Chairperson, Ambassador Selma Ashipala- Musavyi urged the region to ensure stability and peace at an event in Windhoek on Thursday.

Ashipala- Musavyi, who is also the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, will assume the SADC Standing Committee of Senior Officials Chairpersonship, taking over from South Africa’s Sandile Schalk.

Ashipala- Musavyi said the region must continue to find lasting solutions to ensure that peace and security prevails in the region, adding that without peace there would be no regional integration for development.

She added that the issues contained in the AU Agenda 2063 are pertinent to sustained economic growth and sustainable development in the region.

According to her there has been notable progress made in many sectors, especially infrastructural connectivity, economic development and trade, as well as in ensuring that peace and security prevails in the region.

“However, you might also agree with me that more still needs to be done, in order to achieve our objectives, and therein lies our collective responsibilities,” she added.

Ashipala- Musavyi said it is crucial that the Organisation implements programmes and strategies that countries have commonly adopted, for the benefit of all the people and ensure that they have a better life and a brighter future.