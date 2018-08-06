Windhoek, Gaborone ink agreement to facilitate and render mutual cooperation in various fields

The City of Windhoek signed a renewed agreement with the City of Gaborone earlier this week. The two Councils decided to foster and promote friendly relation and facilitate and render mutual cooperation and assist each other.

The agreement will be in force over a period of five years and may be renewed for successive periods of five years by mutual consent of the parties.

Chief Executive Officer of the City of Windhoek, Robert Kahimise at the occassion, said the special areas of cooperation include local governance structure management, economic development and entrepreneurship, tourism and culture, community development, municipal infrastructure maintenance techniques. Waste management and clean city, public safety and law enforcement and professional technical knowledge exchanges.

“The mere expression of specific areas of possible areas cooperation contained in this agreement do not exclude any other and or future ideas for cooperation as may be proposed any one or both parties,” he said.

He added that to achieve the mandate of this agreement they will create networks for the provision of information on a range of issues and the development of projects pertaining, but not limited to sharing of good practices, local governance and technologies.

“We will engage in a number of activities aimed at building experiences and capacities of councillors, staff and other stakeholders on both regional and international levels, therefore the parties shall also strive to allow for the sharing and exchange of cultures,” he highlighted.

He said that with the due consideration of control for the practicalities on implementation of this agreement, the accounting officers of the two Councils will coordinate the joint initiatives and in so doing utilize resources, systems and processes of the respective local authorities.

“The two accounting officer shall form two teams for the sole basis of management and coordination as well as project implementation, therefore each partner City has already nominated a contact person as main coordinators responsible for joint activities and interactions,” he concluded.

Caption: Councillor Kagiso Calvin Thutlwe, Mayor of Gaborone and Councillor Muesee Kazapua, Mayor of Windhoek.