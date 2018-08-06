Bank Windhoek appoints new Head of Investment Banking

Bank Windhoek has appointed Gavin Frey as its Head of Investment Banking within the Corporate and Institutional Banking Division effective 1 August.

Prior to his new role, Frey worked as an investment banking dealmaker where he participated in and structured landmark transactions for large corporate and institutional clients.

He will be enhancing the Corporate and Institutional customer value proposition from an investment banking perspective.

“I am pleased to have joined Bank Windhoek, a leading and wholly-owned Namibian bank where I expect to fully leverage my expertise and work alongside great minds across the Group,” Frey said.

Frey is a chartered accountant by profession and pursuing an MBA through the University of Stellenbosch. He has worked across multiple industries including audit and tax consulting at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), asset management at the Old Mutual Investment Group and investment banking at RMB Namibia.

“We are delighted to welcome Frey to our team. He brings a deep understanding, wealth of knowledge and experience gained in the financial services sector. I am confident that the Bank will benefit from his insight and perspective as we continue to execute our strategy and delivering value to our customers and stakeholders,” said Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer for Corporate and Institutional Banking, Lukas Nanyemba.