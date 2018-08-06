Tour de Windhoek slated for September

The cycling Tour de Windhoek which will have 5 stages spread over three days from 21 to 23 September in Windhoek.

The 400 km road race stands as the pinnacle of the local cycling calendar and will take place in and around the greater Windhoek area, with five stages including Dordabis, the Team Trial, Hollard Bypass, Pupkewitz Megabuild Criterium and the Tony Rust Race Track.

Distances for each stage varies from 107 km for Dordabis to 23 km in the Team Trials.

The organizers, Hollard Namibia with support from the Namibia Cycling Federation Tuesday said, last year’s event saw the best of the best local riders pitted not only against each other, but also against international teams competing for the coveted title of champions of Windhoek.

“As per usual the best riders for certain categories will be rewarded with event jerseys including King of the Mountains, Sprinter, Best young rider and last but not least the acclaimed Yellow Jersey, which will be worn by the rider at the top of the general classification, having completed all stages in the least amount of time,” Hollard added in a statement.

Meanwhile, team representatives are requested to confirm their starters and collect their race numbers as well as timing chips at registration from 20 September at Hollard’s Assessment Center, added the organisers.