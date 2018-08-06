Government, ILO take on SDG goal 8 – sign Decent Work Programme agreement

The government and the International Labour Organisation (ILO) inked an agreement on the Decent Agreement Country Programme, which will promote fair income, security in the workplace and social production for families.

The programme is the 8th United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

One of the targets of Goal 8 is to promote development-oriented policies that support productive activities, decent job creation, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and encourage the formalization and growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, including through access to financial services.

The signing agreement was attended by Erkki Nghimtina, the Minister of Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment Creation; Guy Ryder, the Director-General of the ILO; representatives from UN, Employers and Workers’ Unions.

“Decent Work is about better prospects for personal development, social integration and freedom of expression. It is about Freedom of workers to organize and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men,” Rachel Odede, UN Resident Coordinator said at the signing agreement.

Ryder noted that to realise the effective implementation of the programme, they will build up a steering committee.

This committee will see to it that Namibia achieves full and productive employment and decent work for all women and men, including young people and persons with disabilities, and equal pay for work of equal value, he added.