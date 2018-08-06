Increased SA weaner production likely to further put downward pressure on local producer prices at auctions

An increase in the availability of weaners in South Africa is expected to further put downward pressure on the price of producers at Namibia’s auctions, according to a latest report from the Meat Board.

According to the country’s meat processing and marketing entity, Meat Board Tuesday, the report review covers the performance of the marketing of cattle between the period January to June 2018 compared to the same period in 2017.

The Meatboard said as more weaners become available in South Africa, the average price for weaners have decreased month-on-month.

“The price is also expected to continue on the downward trend. The reduction in price might result in the decrease in the number of weaners exported as the year progresses,” the entity said.

Furthermore, internationally, there is a decrease in the price of beef, most of which is as a result of an increase in production, the Meat Board added.

Meanwhile, Namibia has been an exporter of cattle since the early-seventies. According to the marketing entity 224,486 weaners have been exported to South Africa over the past five years of which 311,000 have been exported during 2017 only.