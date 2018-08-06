Select Page

Fulbright fellow to present contemporary artworks at the Namibia Arts Association

The Namibia Arts Association (NAA) will hold an art discussion on 14 August at 18:00 at the association in Macadam Street, Old Gruene Kranz Complex. The discussion will fall under the title, ‘Making Sense of Contemporary Art.’

Professor Paul Wilson will present a selection of contemporary artworks and guide a discussion about how they help us to see ourselves and our world differently.

The Association decided on this topic because contemporary art can be exciting to encounter but sometimes challenging to understand, especially if an artwork does not fit within a traditional art medium.

Professor Wilson is currently a Fulbright fellow in the department of visual and performing arts at the University of Namibia (UNAM). He is also an associate professor of arts history at Ithaca College in New York.

