Telecom to cut off services to clients with overdue accounts

Telecom Namibia will suspend all overdue service accounts on 12 August. The services to be affected cover mobile phones, landlines and data services and the grace period for payment is until next week Sunday.

In a statement the telecommunications provider said customers failing to pay the bill after the above stipulated date will have their services suspended temporarily. The service will be restored only after the bill is fully paid.

Defaulters include Government Ministries, Hospitals, Institutions of Education, State Owned Enterprises, Embassies, Construction companies, VIP’s, SMEs and Individual Residential users.

“As we have said in the past, the suspension of services as a result of non-payment remains an agonising decision for Telecom Namibia, however we take solace in the fact that we had spared no effort to collect outstanding debts amicably. All efforts and communication has been done in an attempt to manage this process given the country’s macro-economic state,” said Telecom.

“Finally, we urge all customers to ensure that their overdue bills are fully paid up via cash at Teleshops or Nampost outlets countrywide or make EFT payments. Suspended accounts that have been neglected for a long time will result in Telecom Namibia taking legal action against them,” the added.