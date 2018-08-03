Haifidi appointed as Airports Company acting CEO

The Board of Directors of the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) recently announced the appointment of Mr. Lot Haifidi, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of NAC with immediate effect from 3 August until further notice.

The unanimous decision to appoint Haifidi as NAC’s Acting CEO was taken by resolution during an ordinary pre-scheduled meeting of the NAC Board of Directors that was held last week on Friday, pursuant to assignment of other national responsibilities .

Haifidi takes over the reigns from Albertus Aochamub who acted in the position of CEO from 5

February; which necessitated appointment of a new Acting CEO to lead the institution in the intervening transitional period in light of intense preparations in respect of the impending International Civil Aviation Organization Aviation Security audit scheduled to take place at Hosea Kutako International Airport in November 2018.

The NAC Board of Directors has since thanked, Aochamub for services that he rendered to the institution during his acting period and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.