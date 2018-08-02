Windhoek City to host Namibia-Indonesia Festival on Friday

The Embassy of Indonesia in collaboration with the City of Windhoek will hold the “Namibia-Indonesia Festival on Friday, 3 August at City of Windhoek Functions Hall.

The festivities which are in celebration of the 73rd Anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence, will commence from 12:00 to 20:00. Entrance for the event is free of charge.

Bringing the spirit of “unity in diversity”, the event will offer visitors a wide variety of collaborative programmes between Indonesia and Namibia such as fashion show, musical and cultural performances, culinary and handicraft exhibitions and photo booth with traditional costumes.

Visitors will also enjoy performances from Ongoma Drum Café Namibia, Whani Jansen and Sunshine Private School Marimba Group. Cooking Shows and culinary selections are also on the line for foodies.