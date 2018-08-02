Waterberg’s Rhino population gets boost with arrival of ‘fresh blood’ – tourists can get up close with white rhinos

Waterberg Wilderness in early May received a white rhinoceros cow to boost the numbers for their nature reserve, according to company in the latest edition of their newsletter.

According to Waterberg Wilderness, the rhino cow weathered the long journey from a private reserve in South Africa and Waterberg Wilderness paid approximately N$700,000 for purchase, transport and veterinary care.

“The intention is to bring fresh blood into the existing rhino population. There is also the prospect of a soon addition to the family. According to recent blood tests, the approximately five-year-old cow is highly pregnant,” they added.

Meanwhile, shortly after her arrival, the cow undertook a long walk to explore her new surroundings. The rangers eagerly await the first encounter with the other rhinos

According to Waterberg officials, guests of Waterberg Wilderness can experience the white rhinos up close on a Rhino Drive and a Rhino Tracking Tour (on foot). The ‘Rhino Patrol’, who tracks down the animals once a day (as part of extensive protective measures), is in radio contact with the guides, so that a sighting of the rhinos is almost guaranteed.

Caption: The wet spot on the neck testifies to the injection of the antidote against the sedative for transport. (Photograph by Waterberg Wilderness).